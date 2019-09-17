Simple ways parents can recycle car seats

GREAT FALLS- For children who have graduated out of their car seat this year there are a few ways parents can say bye to the seats without throwing them in the trash.
From September 16th through the 30th, Walmart said they will host a car seat recycling event in honor of September being National Baby Safety Month. People can trade their used car seats in at the service desk for a $30 gift card. This will only be at participating locations, however, both the 5320 10th Ave. S. and 701 Smelter Ave. NE. Walmart will be partaking.
Health officials said people can check the manufactured date sticker on the car seat to see when it expires. If the car seat isn't expired and has no history of being in a car accident, parents can give it to a relative or friend. Car seats typically expire every six years.
On the other hand, if parents are still a part of the car seat club, they can stop by the Cascade County Health Department to make sure the seat is properly installed.
"When people install car seats themselves, it's kind of interesting all the different contraptions that they have them to get them in there, and yikes, please come down and have it checked," said Davida Hryszko, a Public Health Nurse and Car Seat Coordinator with the Cascade County Health Department.
Health officials said if the car seat is new and out the box, don't be afraid to come in and get it checked because there are many versions of car seats, and some install differently than others.
By law in Montana, all children up to six years old and up to 60 lbs must be in a car seat or booster seat. Larger children should also be in boosters until they're around 4 feet and 9 inches tall.