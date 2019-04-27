Bringing a new pet home can be an incredible experience, but for some pet owners, they bite off more than they can chew.
As a result, shelter's such the one here in great falls reach over-capacity.
Getting a new pet is a special moment for families but for some bringing a new pet home may not be what was expected.
This in some cases has even lead to pet returns. Jessica booker a trainer from fetch told me there's a pretty common mistake pet owner’s make when they first bring a new pet home.
“it’s so much fun and people are having such a good time and they kind of forget to set boundaries kind of immediately so it’s kind of a honey moon period the dogs come in they’re having allot of fun they’re letting the dogs get away with a lot of different things.”
With the high energy of the puppy and new owners being sent through the house
animal trainer and shelter volunteer coordinator Karen Hockenberry said the excitement of bringing a new puppy home can lead to accidents.
Then they’re like well this dog bit my child and then i am like did you was that dog on a leash what happened and then basically they weren’t setting enough boundaries for that dog especially when they first get the dog home and things can get out of hand.”
Booker went on to tell me how knowing your energy as an owner is key to picking out the perfect pet
“If I am a fairly low energy person and I want to get a bulldog they’re typically fairly low energy, they can be a little stubborn so I got to make sure I am ready for that and prepared for those things.”
Patience and boundaries were two key takeaways from my talk with both trainers.
They felt if an owner can stick to those words then returning may become less likely of an option.