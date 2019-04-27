Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 9 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 9 TO 15 INCHES IN THE LITTLE BELT, HIGHWOOD, SNOWY, MOCCASIN, AND JUDITH MOUNTAINS, ARE EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 55 MPH. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU AND FERGUS. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW WILL CREATE WHITEOUT CONDITIONS FOR SEVERAL HOURS. THE COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, WET SNOW, AND EMERGING FOLIAGE COULD LEAD TO TREE DAMAGE AND OR POWER OUTAGES. THOSE RECREATING IN THE BACKCOUNTRY SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. && MOLDAN