The Great Falls Police Department responded to a robbery at the Side Track Lounge around 1:30 a.m. overnight.
According to police reports, a single woman employee was working when the suspect came in.
Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the woman and ordered her to lay on the ground while he emptied the cash register.
He then fled the scene on foot.
No injuries occurred as a result of this incident and the total amount of cash stolen is still unknown at this time.
Police say the suspect is believed to be a white male of average height and stocky build.
The investigation is still on-going and if you have any information you're asked to call the Great Falls Police Dept. at (406)- 727-7688.