The Great Falls Police Department responded to a robbery at the Side Track Lounge around 1:30 a.m. overnight.

According to police reports, a single woman employee was working when the suspect came in.

Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the woman and ordered her to lay on the ground while he emptied the cash register.

He then fled the scene on foot.

No injuries occurred as a result of this incident and the total amount of cash stolen is still unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a white male of average height and stocky build.

The investigation is still on-going and if you have any information you're asked to call the Great Falls Police Dept. at (406)- 727-7688.

