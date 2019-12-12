GREAT FALLS- This Friday is Showdown’s opening day for the season.
With 91 inches of snow in the area so far this year, Showdown’s snow report says the summit has 32 inches of snow, with 18 inches of snow at the base as of Thursday morning.
Along with their opening day this Friday, a canned food drive with the Great Falls Food Bank the following Saturday can get you a lift ticket for 15 cans of food and $15.
Other events at Showdown include skiing with Santa on December 21 and a Torchlight Parade and Fireworks for the New Year on December 31.
Showdown will be open Friday, December 13 through Sunday, December 15 before closing for the following week and reopening December 20 through January 5 except for Christmas Day.