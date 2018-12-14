Showdown Montana opens for season, food drive Coming up

It’s a day many have been waiting for. One of central Montana’s only ski resorts is officially open. Showdown Montana says they keep getting better and better at safety and fun every year.
“We put a new communication system in our double chair lift. So it's kind of a safety improvement and an improvement in our communication on the double chair,” said Avery Gold, Marketing Director.
But a major improvement that many skiers and boarders will notice is the thinning out of trees in many places which were too dense to ski through.
“We did a lot of forest cleanup. We gladded 70 new acres this year. We worked a lot with the forest service to get it gladded up and burned in the fall,” said AJ Corslien, Terrain Park Supervisor.
For frequent Showdown skiers and boarders, they’ll attest the improvements are great.
“Just amazing, it’s freedom, freedom on a pair of skis. You can go as fast as you want and have as much fun as you want,” said Steve Wolff.
For the folks that couldn’t make it to opening day. Don’t fret, Showdown even has an incentive to get you some cheap skiing.
Tomorrow December 15th showdown Montana will be having their canned food drive. If you bring in 15 canned food items and 15 bucks you get to ski all day long.
Last year Showdown Montana donated more than 4,000 pounds of food to the Great Falls Food bank. This year they hope to donate even more food.