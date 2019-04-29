According to a press release from the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty Phillips County Deputy and his father were fishing near Cree Crossing, just north of the Sleeping Buffalo Resort, when an identified pickup truck pulled up and fired two shots into their general direction.
According to the press release, the truck shined what looked to be a predator light on the off-duty deputy and his father before firing.
After firing the two shots into the water near the men, the truck sped off.
This type of incident has been happening more frequently around the Cree Crossing area; and if you have any information, you're asked to call the Phillips County Sheriff's Office at (406)- 654-2350.
This is an on-going investigation so we’ll keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.