PLENTYWOOD - According to Debtwire, 39 Shopko stores across the nation will start liquidation sales Friday, December 7, ahead of their closure.
Just one store in Montana is affected and it's in Plentywood. All 39 stores are expected to be closed by the end of February.
Debtwire adds that Shopko's earnings have taken a hit as more and more people are turning away from brick and mortar shopping.
Shopko currecly operates 363 stores throughout the U.S.
Here's the full list of stores scheduled to close:
• Leadville, Colorado
• Buena Vista, Colorado
• Bonners Ferry, Idaho
• Dwight, Illinois
• Webster City, Iowa
• Cherokee, Iowa
• Eldora, Iowa
• Anthony, Kansas
• Russell, Kansas
• Phillipsburg, Kansas
• Clay Center, Kansas
• Lyons, Kansas
• Larned, Kansas
• Brandenburg, Kentucky
• Mahnomen, Minnesota
• Paynesville, Minnesota
• Albany, Missouri
• Plentywood, Montana
• Lincoln, Nebraska
• Ord, Nebraska
• Kimball, Nebraska
• Lovington, New Mexico
• Oakes, North Dakota
• Stanley, North Dakota
• Lisbon, North Dakota
• Mayville, North Dakota
• Fairview, Oklahoma
• Redfield, South Dakota
• Wagner, South Dakota
• Webster, South Dakota
• Dell Rapids, South Dakota
• Presidio, Texas
• Delta, Utah
• Nephi, Utah
• Blanding, Utah
• Beaver, Utah
• Spokane, Washington
• Mauston, Wisconsin
• Greybull, Wyoming