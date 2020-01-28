Sheriffs are now looking for the communities help in the search for Amy Hardings

GREAT FALLS- This morning neighbors weren't willing to go on camera, but they did have some interesting news. One neighbor says she heard her dogs barking around the same time Amy went missing. She said it was quite odd for them to be barking at that time of night for no reason. Sheriff's are still saying they don't have any leads on Amy's disappearance despite speaking to other people in the area.
Yesterday Amy assaulted her boyfriend John VanGilder right before she left. Today John is telling us there were no serious injuries, but wouldn't go into details. John also says that sheriffs found her phone at the house and now has it in their custody. Right now Sheriff Slaughter's biggest concern is finding Amy, and now he's asking for the community's help to bring her home. Anyone 18 years or older who can help is asked to show up at Faith Lutheran Church tomorrow at 7:30 a.m.
Slaughter says, "Some of the things I am going to ask the community, please be in good physical health if you are going to help. I know that everyone wants to help and I understand that, but this is rugged terrain. Sometimes dealing with ice mud and difficult terrain. So we ask that you be in decent physical condition."
Slaughter also says he's going to put out a code red alert in the morning to people in the area because some of the search areas involve private property. If you want to help with the search you'll need to bring an ID and Slaughter says it's a good idea to bring some snacks if you plan on being out there all day.
A lot of people have asked is their foul play be involved here. Sheriff Slaughter says that in a case like this there will always be cause for suspicion. We will be sure to keep you updated as the community looks for Amy Harding.