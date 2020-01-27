UPDATE - 8:30pm: Sheriff Jesse Slaughter tells KFBB they have reduced patrols down to one person tonight, because if Amy is anywhere in the area, they believe she must be inside.
UPDATE - 1:05pm: Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says Amy got into an argument with her boyfriend, John VanGilder and assaulted him before leaving the house on Flood Road. VanGilder told police she was not dressed for the weather as she was only wearing a long sleeve t-shirt and yoga pants.
Slaughter said they called out Search & Rescue, Great Falls Police Department, and Malmstrom AFB to aid in the search over night.
This morning they deployed their K-9 units to assist as well however, as of the press conference at 1:00pm there was no sign of Amy.
During the press conference Sheriff Slaughter said volunteer firefigthers, more detectives, deputies and GFPD are continuing the search.
Sheriff Slaughter is asking that the public stay away from the area on Flood Rd. If you have information about Amy's disappearance you're asked to call 406-454-6979
This is a developing story and we'll continue to update it as more information becomes available.
GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is searching for Amy Elaine Harding (AKA Permann), a 34 year-old Great Falls woman.
Amy was last seen leaving her residence at 343 Flood Road on foot wearing black yoga style pants and a long sleeve T-shirt around 8:30 p.m. She was headed southeast towards the Missouri River.
If you have any information about Amy's whereabouts please contact the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6979.