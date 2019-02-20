Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says he is fitting into new role nicely

GREAT FALLS - On January 4, Jesse Slaughter was sworn in as the new sheriff of Cascade County. After settling in we sat down with him to find out how the new role is going.
While one of the most noticeable changes is whose name is on the front of the sheriff office, he says there are some changes on the inside too.
“I think the moral and the energy in the office is really high. I feel like people have been very accepting to the change,” said Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
A big question from the public was how smoothly Slaughter would transition into the role of sheriff, previously being a Great Falls police detective who specialized in sex crimes against children. He says the experience gives him an advantage.
“I think that experience from the Great Falls Police Department has helped me immensely. It's helped me make good decisions and helped me, you know, deal with the stress,” said Sheriff Slaughter.
But managing an entire law enforcement office is different from being a detective. Sheriff Slaughter says he has learned a lot, and has more to learn. But he again says it’s his previous 18 years of law enforcement experience that is shining through.
“The stress and the pressure is not foreign to me at all, so therefore that part is just a different kind of pressure.”
He promises he will be as open and transparent as possible with the public.
“Bottom line is this is your office and we are here to keep the public safe for everybody.”