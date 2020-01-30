GREAT FALLS- A Selby woman was convicted Thursday for lying while buying a handgun and giving it to a minor.
According to the Department of Justice, Susan Kaytlin Scott was found guilty by a jury of false statement during a firearms transaction and transfer of a handgun to a juvenile.
The prosecution said Scott bought a handgun for a 17-year-old on November 21, 2018, from a sporting goods store in Great Falls.
In background paperwork, Scott said that she was the actual buyer of the firearm, but the release says she actually bought the firearm as an early birthday present for the 17-year-old using his debit card while he and a friend were present.
A witness told investigators the 17-year-old kept the handgun in a holster in his bedroom and had a magazine loaded in the pistol, but not a round in the chamber.
The witness also said the 17-year-old and his friends would take out the handgun and point it at things in the room or at each other, adding that at one point, the 17-year-old pointed it at Scott during an argument.
Susan Kaytlin Scott faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine on the false statement count and a maximum of one year in prison, one year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine on the transfer to a juvenile count., ly