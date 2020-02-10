On Monday afternoon, Shelby Public Schools posted a notice on their Facebook page from Marias Healthcare, warning parents and administrators of increased cases of Influenza A and B in the area.
According to the release, even children who have received the vaccines are getting infected.
In an effort to stop or slow down the spread of the flu among children in the area, Marias Healthcare recommends the following:
- Stay home if you're showing symptoms
- Go to the doctor
- Pay attention to symptoms, including: headaches, fevers, cough, congestion and body aches