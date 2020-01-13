Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 45 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, CASCADE COUNTY, ESPECIALLY THE MISSOURI RIVER IN AND NEAR GREAT FALLS. * THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * AS OF EARLY MONDAY MORNING, AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO IMPACT A PORTION OF THE MISSOURI RIVER IN GREAT FALLS, WITH RIVER LEVELS OSCILLATING BETWEEN 15 AND 16 FEET. AT THIS LEVEL, IMPACTS TO LOW- LYING PARTS OF THE RIVER'S EDGE TRAIL AND RIVERSIDE PARK NEAR THE CENTRAL AVENUE BRIDGE ARE EITHER EXPECTED OR ARE OCCURRING. * ICE AND RIVER WATER MAY CONTINUE TO PUSH ONTO THE RIVER BANKS NEAR RIVERSIDE PARK. FLOODING COULD BEGIN TO IMPACT RIVER DRIVE BETWEEN THE 10TH AVENUE BRIDGE AND BROADWATER BAY PARK, ALONG WITH CONTINUED IMPACTS TO LOW-LYING PARTS OF RIVER'S EDGE TRAIL AND RIVERSIDE PARK NEAR THE CENTRAL AVENUE BRIDGE. * IN ADDITION RIVER LEVELS NEAR ULM ARE ALSO ON THE RISE, INDICATING NEW ICE JAMS MAY FORM ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER IN CASCADE COUNTY. THOSE NEAR RIVERS SHOULD CONTINUE TO MONITOR AND TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTIONS IF FLOODING IS OBSERVED. WHEN SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OR THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&