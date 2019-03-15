"Shamrocks and Shenanigans": GFPD virtual ride-along via Facebook St. Patty's Day weekend

GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Police Department is giving you an exclusive look through a virtual ride-along of what shenanigans take place St. Patty’s day weekend. Here's why you may want to be the one watching, instead of being filmed.
It's called, "Shamrocks and Shenanigans”. It’s simple, you can tune in right on your phone via Facebook to the entire ride along this Saturday starting at 1 p.m. to midnight since that’s when the majority of festivities are set to happen.
While sitting in the front passenger seat of a cop car, Adrienne Ehrke, GFPD’s social media manager is giving you a first-hand look at some of the crazy shenanigans occurring on one of the world’s biggest party days. During the ride along, they’ll share (when appropriate) calls, pictures, videos, or any information they get. Meaning they won’t be sharing any details regarding victims, suspects, and witnesses when responding to a crime or medical emergency.
"Well it's a fun way for the community to get to see what police officers are doing without having to actually get in the car with them,” said Ehrke.
Followers are encouraged to ask questions and interact with Ehrke and the officers, however, GFPD says they don’t want to bog down their page with too many posts so they’ll be sharing everything through a couple of posts and the comment section. That way, followers can receive notifications instantly.
And of course, as a reminder GFPD says please don’t drink and drive this weekend, and be safe. Happy St. Patrick’s day everyone, enjoy your weekend!
Click here to follow GFPD's ride along.