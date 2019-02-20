HELENA - A registered sex offender is charged with one count of felony Sexual Assault, and two felony counts of Sexual Abuse of Children for reportedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old and filming underage girls in swimming pools
Aaron Luke Thompson allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old on multiple occasions between Dec. 1, 2018, and Feb. 8, 2019.
During a forensic interview with the victim, she stated Thompson touched her “front privates” while he babysat her.
A detective received 53 Go Pro films from a search warrant and the films showed various juvenile girls' buttocks and vaginal areas while swimming in various health clubs in Helena.
On February 18, Thompson was interviewed and admitted to befriending the victim’s mother while at a health club pool. He said he never told the mother he was a sex offender.
He admitted there were times the victim was alone with him while the other two kids played downstairs, but denied ever touching the victim’s private parts.
Thompson’s bond is set at $50,000.