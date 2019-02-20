Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 AM MST THURSDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO AFFECT SHEEP CREEK ROAD IN SOUTHERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER BECAUSE OF AN ICE JAM. SHEEP CREEK ROAD HAS BEEN CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 4 TO 7 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&