HELENA - A registered sex offender is charged with one count of felony Sexual Assault, and two felony counts of Sexual Abuse of Children for reportedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old and filming underage girls in swimming pools.
Aaron Luke Thompson allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old on multiple occasions while babysitting between Dec. 1, 2018, and Feb. 8, 2019.
A detective also received 53 Go Pro videos from a search warrant. Court documents say the footage focused on the private parts of young girls swimming at health clubs in Helena.
On February 18, Thompson was interviewed and admitted to befriending the victim’s mother while at a health club pool. He said he never told the mother he was a sex offender.
He admitted there were times the victim was alone with him while the other two kids played downstairs, but denied ever touching the victim’s private parts.
Thompson’s bond is set at $50,000.