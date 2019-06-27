Severe weather hit Montana Thursday evening, bringing thunderstorms, flash floods and even tornadoes.
A tornado was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in Wheatland County, 12 miles west of Judith Gap.
Reports indicate that it brought high winds to the area. Right now we do not know how much, if any, damage was caused. We will keep you updated with further developments as they become available.
Flash flooding was also an issue in the Great Falls area Thursday. Several roads were impacted with water and were blocked off. Everything is now back open.
The Museum of Railroad History also saw flooding at the Montana Expo Park. Right now they are asking for assistance to clean it up so they can keep the museum open for the fair this summer.