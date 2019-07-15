GREAT FALLS – Residents say a severe thunderstorm destroyed property and riddled fences and siding with hail.
In some areas the wind and hail were so intense they blew sheds out of back yards and the hail riddled fences with hundreds of holes.
One woman says her neighbor’s trampoline was blown over the fences and landed warped and bent in her yard.
“I saw it when the storm was still blowin, it was down on the ground, it's popped back up a little since then,” said Heather Cummins.
Other areas saw multiple downed power lines across the city and damages to vehicles and more.