The following roads are listed as severe driving conditions with reduced visibility on MDT’s Travel Info website:
- I-15 north of Great Falls to the Canadian border, several vehicles are reported to have slid off the road.
- MT-44
- Highway-89 from Browning to the Canadian border
- Highway-464 from Browning to Babb
- Highway-2 from just east of Ethridge to north of East Glacier Park
- MT-21 between Simms and Augusta
- Highway-287 from where it intersects with MT-200 to Choteau.
- Highway-213 from Cut Bank to the Canadian border
Rogers Pass is emergency travel only because of severe driving conditions at this time.
The Montana Department of Transportation also says both US-89 from Choteau to Browning and S-219 Pendroy are closed.
Emergency Travel only orders have been issued for the City of Cut Bank.
If you are traveling for the holidays, you can check the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website for the latest road conditions.