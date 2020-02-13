MDT Travel Info
MDT Travel Info

BROWNING- Duck Lake Road, route 464, from 12 miles north of Browning to Babb is listed as severe driving condition according to the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info map.

Blowing and drifting snow are causing reduced visibility according to the Travel Info map.

Multiple slide-offs have been reported by the Montana Road report.

Travelers are urged to use caution and to find another route.

