TURNER- Severe driving conditions are reported on US-2 north of Turner to the Canadian border.
According to the Department of Transportation, high winds, blowing and drifting snow are causing reduced visibility.
Road conditions are reported as slush/scattered slush around the area as well.
For the latest road conditions, you can use the Montana Department of Transportation's Travel Info map.
SEVERE DRIVING CONDITIONS on S-241 TURNER TO THE CANADIAN LINE from milepost 31.7 to 42.2 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) February 14, 2020