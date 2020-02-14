MDT Travel Info Map
TURNER- Severe driving conditions are reported on US-2 north of Turner to the Canadian border.

According to the Department of Transportation, high winds, blowing and drifting snow are causing reduced visibility.

Road conditions are reported as slush/scattered slush around the area as well.

For the latest road conditions, you can use the Montana Department of Transportation's Travel Info map.

