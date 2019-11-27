The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions around Browning Wednesday morning.
MDT's Travel Info website lists highway 89, highway 2 and highway 464 as severe driving conditions with reduced visibility.
The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions are expected over the Northern Rockies with near blizzard conditions likely over North Central Montana Thursday.
Anyone traveling for the holidays may want to give themselves extra time and take the roads carefully as roadways are likely to become snow-covered and slippery according to NWS.
Many areas in North Central Montana are predicted to see more than three inches of snow through Thanksgiving Day.
A second storm will come Friday into Saturday bringing reduced visibility, blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions east of Great Falls.
Before you head out for Thanksgiving, you can check the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website here.