Blizzard conditions are continuing to slam North Central, MT today causing severe driving conditions and road closures across the state.
According to M-D-T, the road between Armington and Stanford are closed as well as Raynesford to Kingshill.
Severe driving conditions have also been released for Standford to Square Butte, Stanford to Moore, Armington to Showdown, Great Falls to Portage, Vaughn, and Ulm, as well as from Shelby to Hingham.
The National Weather Service is forecasting anywhere between 2-8inches of snow in the lower elevations and 8-14inches in the mountains.
Wind gusts reaching 60mph are also expected throughout the day with near zero visibility.
The blizzard warning is in effect until 6pm this evening.