GREAT FALLS- High winds across North Central and Central Montana could lead to difficult travel conditions.
A high wind warning is in effect until 9:00 pm Saturday according to the National Weather Service and could mean strong winds that could cause damage or blow away unsecured outdoor objects.
NWS says southwest winds from 40 to 60 miles per hour with gusts up to 90 miles per hour are expected across the Northern and Southern Rocky Mountain Fronts.
Some roads expected to be impacted include US-2 Marias Pass to Harlem, US-89 Babb to Great Falls, I-15 Sweet Grass to Helena, US-89 to I-15, US-87 Great Falls to Havre, US-87 and MT-200 Great Falls to Lewistown and US-287 Choteau to Wolf Creek.
The NWS advises against unnecessary driving during high wind warnings, especially for high profile vehicles or vehicles towing trailers.
A high wind warning from the NWS means sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and/or frequent gusts of at least 58 miles per hour occurring in the next 36 hours. Trees, power lines and small structures can be damaged by these kinds of winds.
If you are planning on traveling this weekend, you can visit the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info map for the latest road conditions.