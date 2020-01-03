Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH, ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE, LIBERTY, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS MAY CAUSE DAMAGE AND BLOW AWAY UNSECURED OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TRAVEL WILL BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION IF YOU ARE DRIVING. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. && MOLDAN