Antlerless mule deer B licenses are still available for use in the Moffat Bridge Chronic Wasting Disease Special Hunt Area.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks says many Moffat Bridge Special CWD licenses are still available and hunters may buy up to three per person.
FWP is reminding people of the available licenses because the quota of 120 antlerless mule deer for the Moffat Bridge Special CWD Hunt has not been met.
Licences will be valid until the quota of 120 antlerless mule deer has been met or until December 1.
The Moffat Bridge area is being tested for CWD so Fish, Wildlife and Parks can determine the prevalence and distribution of the disease to try and prevent the spread of the disease.
Chronic Wasting Disease can affect everyone from ranchers and farmers to business owners, FWP saying an increase in the prevalence of the disease could decline hunting interest in the area, in turn impacting business in the area and even property values.
Samples from the CWD Hunt area are required to be turned in to be tested for the disease within three days of harvest at the Moffat Bridge CWD check station located 18 miles south of Chester on the Moffat Road.
For more information, you can visit the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website here.