For the first time ever, the beloved television show Sesame Street has teamed up with the United States Air Force to put on a show for military families across the northwest.
The show is also helping to kick off the Month of the Military Child starting April 1st; which was created to honor military families worldwide for their sacrifice.
In the end, that's the whole goal of the Sesame Street tour.
The cast and crew want to help military families come together and make new memories by bringing the beloved TV show to life for the kids.
Looking from an even broader perspective, the live show is designed to teach kids about sharing, kindness and the meaning of community; and for the Sesame Street crew, the military community is a pretty special one.
“Partnering here with the U.S. Air Force has been very memorable and a really great time and experience watching these kids because it's so small, we're performing for a smaller space and smaller audiences; so you get really personal with them and you can see their reactions, you can see how much they love it,” explains Ashley Budinick, Sesame Street Live Show Performance Director.
In total, they have 16 people on the road to help put on the show.
Looking forward, they plan on going to four more military bases and continuing their tour throughout the rest of the U.S for the remainder of the year.
If you’re interested in seeing a show near you, head to sesamestreetlive.com.