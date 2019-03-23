Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL MONTANA, MAINLY FOR THE MUDDY CREEK NEAR VAUGHN IN CASCADE COUNTY. SOME MINOR FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE FOR THE SUN RIVER, FROM THE CITY OF SUN RIVER EASTWARD TO THE WEST SIDE OF THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS. * THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AN ICE JAM IS CURRENTLY ELEVATING WATER LEVELS ALONG PORTIONS OF MUDDY CREEK NEAR VAUGHN. MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IF ICE JAMS CONTINUE TO STALL WATER FLOWS. ICE JAMS MAY ALSO IMPACT PORTIONS OF THE SUN RIVER. * AS OF 3 PM MDT SATURDAY AFTERNOON, THE MAIN AREA OF CONCERN IS IMMEDIATELY DOWNSTREAM OF THIS ICE JAM, FROM WHERE MUDDY CREEK AND THE SUN RIVER MEET TO THE PORTION OF THE SUN RIVER JUST SOUTH OF THE TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE. A SUDDEN RELEASE OF WATER IS POSSIBLE THERE THROUGH THIS EVENING, WHICH COULD CAUSE FLOODING ALONG THE RIVER BANKS AND INTO ADJACENT FIELDS. KEEP AN EYE ON THIS AREA, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY. * MINOR FLOOD STAGE ON MUDDY CREEK IS 12 FEET. MINOR FLOOD STAGE ON THE SUN RIVER AT VAUGHN IS 6 FEET. REMINDER...ICE JAMS ARE UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN FORM OR BREAK UP QUICKLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&