PHOTO: City Announces 911 Dispatch Lay Offs Ahead of New Communications Center Opening

GREAT FALLS - Tuesday is the regularly scheduled City Commission meeting in Great Falls, but this week, a new grant is on the table to upgrade 911 services.

It's called the Montana Land Information Act Grant and it's for over $13,000.

The city is preparing to move forward into a system called Next Generation 911 or N.G. 911.

This new program will improve data-keeping and data accuracy.

By approving this grant, the 911 system will be upgraded enough to meet National Emergency Number Association standards.

