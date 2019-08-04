GREAT FALLS - Tuesday is the regularly scheduled City Commission meeting in Great Falls, but this week, a new grant is on the table to upgrade 911 services.
It's called the Montana Land Information Act Grant and it's for over $13,000.
The city is preparing to move forward into a system called Next Generation 911 or N.G. 911.
This new program will improve data-keeping and data accuracy.
By approving this grant, the 911 system will be upgraded enough to meet National Emergency Number Association standards.