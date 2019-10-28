Senior Standout: Power's Jackson Wildham

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO, WITH 35 BELOW ZERO POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&