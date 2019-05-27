Senior Standout: GFCC's Noah Ambuehl

Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR RAIN AND SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE FOR NORTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...SOUTH CENTRAL TETON AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... * RAIN SHOWERS ARE ENDING THIS EVENING AND NO ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURING ALONG THE SUN RIVER NEAR SIMMS FROM HEAVY RAIN AND SNOWMELT UPSTREAM. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THOUGH MUCH OF THIS WEEK. * THE SUN RIVER NEAR VAUGHN CONTINUES TO RISE AND IS EXPECTED TO REACH FLOOD STAGE TONIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE ON TUESDAY WHERE THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THROUGH MUCH OF THIS WEEK. * SEVERAL ROADS ARE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING ALONG THE SUN RIVER. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... FORT SHAW, FORT SHAW, SIMMS AND SUN RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. UP TO DATE RIVER LEVELS AND FORECASTS CAN BE FOUND AT HTTPS://WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=TFX &&

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR RAIN AND SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE FOR CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK AND WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES... * RAIN SHOWERS ARE ENDING THIS EVENING AND NO ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURING ALONG THE DEARBORN RIVER AND ITS TRIBUTARIES. MODERATE FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. THE DEARBORN RIVER IS EPECTED TO REMAIN NEAR 8 FEET TONIGHT THEN SLOWLY FALL ON TUESDAY. FLOODING WILL CONTIUE ALONG THE DEARBORNE RIVER AND ITS TRIBUTATIES THROUGH TUESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. UP TO DATE RIVER LEVELS AND FORECASTS CAN BE FOUND AT HTTPS://WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=TFX &&