Senior Standout: GFCC's Noah Ambuehl

GFCC senior Noah Ambuehl has been battling adversity all his life.
"I went to Central and I was told that class C kids don't go D1,” he said. “I wanted to change how people looked at it. I mean it fired me up. It bothered me actually. I turned the anger into going into my work to make sure they knew they were wrong."
Coming into his senior year, Noah had already accepted an offer to play football for the Griz, but the Mustangs had unfinished business.
"Ever since I was a freshman my goal when I came to Central was to win a state championship. I didn't care what sport it was, I just wanted to strive for that goal and I didn't want to stop till I got there and I mean we got close."
Noah helped lead the Mustangs to their first State Championship appearance since 1965, an accomplishment that had just as much to do with character as it did skill.
"Definitely his focus and his drive his senior year in football was exactly what we needed at that quarterback position," said head football coach Greg Horton.
"You know, Noah is a natural leader,” added Mustang Athletic Director Jamie Stevens. “He leads by example, he leads by influence, kids look up to him, he's always the one going over and talking to the younger Mustangs."
In his final year at the helm, Noah passed for 1,257 yards while rushing for 433 more combining for 29 touchdowns and helping the Stangs make it to state.
A few months later he became the first basketball player since the school reopened in 2000 to score 1,000 points. Just as impressive however, was his ability to setup his teammates.
"I have the ability to score in the post or outside and even in the midrange but I take the most pride in my rebounding and my assist," said Noah.
After earning 12 varsity letters, the Class C State shot put title as a junior, and being named all state in three sports, Noah has helped lead Mustang athletics to new heights.
"Because he wanted to pay his dues and now he gets to be a part of this elite legacy or really good Mustang football players," said Horton.
Stevens said his impact on the school is immeasurable.
"Noah has left a large legacy here and the last few years it’s really been building since Noah's been here and I believe that there is a road paved now for our success in athletics," she said.
Noah will head to the University of Montana in a couple of weeks to play football for the Griz. He will play tight end.