Senior Standout: Emily Feller

Emily Feller is a senior at Helena High, and today, Feller signed with MSU-Northern to play volleyball next year, but it is their civil engineering technology that really caught Emily’s eye.
"It's pretty much just drawings and every element like bolts...pretty much like architecture, kind of but the more technical side...I want to draw, I want to draft and build the buildings and do that," said Emily Feller.
"You're a student athlete...If that's what attracted her to Northern, then I'm pretty proud that we have programs that can attract somebody academically like Emily, she's a gifted student," said Jerry Wagner.
Feller's head coach at Helena High, Lindsey Day, says that Northern got a steal.
"She's going to be a great addition for them, not only is she a great volleyball player, but she's just an awesome kid, she does so many remarkable things on and off the court, so I just think they really snagged up a remarkable, not just a great athlete but a great kid," said Lindsey Day.
"The coach was really friendly and...put an effort to talk to me and that really helped me decide," said Feller.
For the rest of this volleyball season, Feller will continue to be a captain for the Bengals.
"When things kind of start to become difficult for our team and we are in a slump, she's the leader that will pull everybody together and they all respond to her really well, so she'll be the first one that gets them in the huddle and gives them a good little pep talk," said Day.
"Everyone looks up to her and wants to be as competitive and loves the game as much as she does," said Abby Marcille.