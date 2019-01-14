Capital High senior point guard Sydney Sheridan makes plays on both ends of the court for one of the most complete teams in Class AA girls basketball.
"I think the biggest thing that's been working for us is our team chemistry. We're loaded with athleticism so when we're getting up and down the floor it's perfect," said Sydney Sheridan.
Syd ranks among the state's best players in all types of scoring and helps jump-start her fellow Bruins with assists and steals.
"My freshman year when I first started I was a mess. I probably had like 20 turnovers. The game has kind of slowed down around me in a way and so that development has been really cool to see over the last four years," said Sydney Sheridan.
Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba says her senior point guard always brings strong energy and is speaking up more this season.
"She's had to mature a little bit and she's done that over the course of the year just to be more of that in-control person on the court and be that vocal leader. She's always competing. She makes everybody around her better because of that. Our pace of the game goes as she goes and she can obviously get up the floor for us and she's really improved her passing this year and being able to get it to open people," said Katie Garcin-Forba.
Fellow senior Emily Kidder says her and Syd push each other to improve each day.
"We've always played basketball together since we were little girls so it's awesome because her and I just have such great connection on the court. She's such a good influence on not just me but the team as well. She's a great leader on the court for us right now," said Emily Kidder.
Sydney's high school sports resume' also includes soccer as well as track and field. She plans to continue her basketball career at the college level but that comes later.
"The girls I'm playing with are so fun and I just can't wait to enjoy every minute," said Sydney Sheridan.