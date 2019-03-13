WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester met with a Montana firefighter Tuesday to talk of ways politicians can support them in their mission to keep communities safe, according to a press release.
Following the passing of Great Falls firefighter Jason Baker, Tester met with David Van Son of the Montana State Council of Professional Firefighters to discuss efforts in securing line-of-duty death benefits for firefighters who have died from job-related diseases.
Baker himself reportedly fought a long battle with lung cancer as a result of firefighting, before he ultimately passed away in February.
Firefighters are reportedly more likely to develop certain kinds of heart disease, lung disease and cancer since they are exposed to stress, smoke, heat and various toxic substances on a daily basis. Cancer alone has contributed to 61 percent of firefighter deaths between 2002 and 2016, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters.
“Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” said Tester. “It’s high time we take care of them as well as they take care of us.”
Tester and Van Son also discussed Tester’s efforts in funding firefighter training and equipment, such as the Fire Grants Reauthorization Act that was signed into law in Jan. 2018.