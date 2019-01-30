Senate Bill on opting out of required vaccinations passes committee

A measles outbreak just a few hundred miles away in Washington has made immunizations a hot topic.
But here in Montana a senate bill has been introduced to help make sure those who don’t want vaccinations don't have to.
Senate Bill number 23 was passed by the senate committee yesterday. The senator who introduced the bill says it's for folks whose employers require them to get vaccinated. He says they see this lot in one field.
“We’ve seen in the last 10 years primarily healthcare there are employers where they have required employees to get a flu vaccination,” said Senator Keith Regier.
He said if someone opts out for medical or religious reasons, they are usually accommodated, for example by wearing a mask when they work. But what changes now, if passed, is the same accommodations must be available to any employee at their request.
The folks at the Rainbow Senior Living Center agree with employees choices for immunizations.
“We do not mandate any immunizations, flu shots, those types of things that come up. We offer the clinics for them, we offer them to have them if they so choose to take them,” said Executive Director, Dena Schoolcraft.
They say it's the same for both their residents and employees.
“I want people to feel protected if they want that. I prefer that some people do get the flu shot or something like that. That is their choice if they want it,” said Merry Coats, Head of Nursing.
While some healthcare professionals think this, the Senators who voted no to the bill are saying they hope more people are vaccinated.
“Well I’m concerned about any effort moving forward that would try to limit the number of people who are going to be vaccinated. You know we have seen an uprising of measles in the state of Washington that’s caused their governor to declare a state of emergency and I just don’t want to see that happen to the state of Montana,” said Senator Bryce Bennett.