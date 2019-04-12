The Medicaid bill isn't dead yet... It could be brought back to the senate floor as soon as tomorrow. The senators who voted "no" spoke out yesterday; saying their vote could change if the senate passes a bill to save the Colstrip power plant.
The bill gives northwestern energy approval to sidestep the state's regulating body-- the p-s-c-- and spend 75 million dollars to renovate the Colstrip power plant.
Supporters say the plan will save hundreds of jobs in Colstrip and could prevent northwestern from having to build a new plant from the ground up.
Opponents worry the 75 million will ultimately fall on rate payers' shoulders and allowing northwestern to sidestep the P.S.C. sets a dangerous precedent.
Public service commissioner dist.1 Randall Pinocci told us “the bill says that they have 75 million dollars that they can transfer to the rate payer over the next ten years.
Now if that scares the public let me tell you that if you were to build a 150 mega watt power company it would cost over 300 million.”
Montana state senator Dick Barrett (d) also told us “the expenditures that northwestern that northwest makes it ultimately passes on to the consumers and there rates should be subject to oversight by the public service commission.”
To put it simply some say a no vote pushes for the money to be reviewed and guarded to protect the tax payer from higher rates. While others say a yes vote could save money for the long run.
Voting on the Colstrip bill can happen either tonight or tomorrow.
Depending on the outcome of that vote-- we could see a vote on Medicaid as early as tomorrow as well.