As U.S. Senator Jon Tester wraps up a week of advocating for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), he pressed the federal government Wednesday on their efforts to secure the safety of Native American women and children across the Treasure State.
In a Senate Indian Affairs Committee, Tester asked officials from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) on what the agency has done to improve communication between federal, state and tribal law enforcement agencies.
“In Montana, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe has 450,000 acres and one officer. That can be repeated throughout Indian Country. Does this budget have adequate funding levels to hire the law enforcement in Indian Country by the BIA?” Tester asked Department of Interior Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Sweeny.
Sweeny said the BIA was looking to maintain the current budget. In response, Tester called for more funding to fight crime across Indian Country.
“If we don’t have people like you fighting for more law enforcement in Indian Country, it ain’t gonna happen,” Tester told Sweeny. “The reason we have drugs, crime that’s over the top – it’s driven by a lot of things [like] poverty, bad water, no housing, all the stuff we have to deal with on this Committee – but if they don’t have law enforcement it becomes a no-man’s land. We’ve got to step it up.”
Agency communication was also one of several MMIW topics discussed at the Wednesday meeting on Capitol Hill between Senator Steve Daines and the BIA, as he questioned them about the epidemic.