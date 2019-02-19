GREAT FALLS - Sen. Jon Tester was at Malmstrom Air Force Base Tuesday morning to discuss funding priorities.
During his visit, he examined around 10 to 12 different projects. This includes making sure the weapon storage program goes forward, and a shooting range is added.
President Trump declared a national emergency Friday, which would use billions of dollars from military funds and construction projects.
Sen. Tester said that some of the projects have been on the to-do list for years, and if you take money away from the military, it could impact their ability to do their jobs.
"It's important stuff," Tester said. "So we have to find out where the money is coming from, which projects are going to be cut back, and make sure that we're fighting hard, that I'm fighting hard, to make sure Malmstrom has what it needs."
When asked about his next step, Sen. Tester said he will look at the budget in Washington D.C. and make sure it is spent wisely.