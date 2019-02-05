According to the Montana Department of Transportation, a semi truck and cattle truck have collided on I-15 in the southbound lane. Traffic has been reduced to single lane on the I-15 Gates of the Mountains Interchange.
Semi vs cattle truck blocking traffic on I-15
Blake Simonson
KFBB Producer
Get email notifications on Blake Simonson daily!
Whenever Blake Simonson posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO OCCURRING. * WHERE...CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&
Most Popular
Articles
- Cold Hard Cash band member arrested for domestic violence
- UPDATE: Missing Kalispell man found dead
- Statewide School Delays/ Closures for Monday, February 4th
- 3.9 magnitude earthquake south of Lincoln
- GFPD investigating woman's death as suspicious
- Missing teenage girl from Helena located
- Snow, blowing snow and severe wind chill across Montana
- FBI says human remains found on Blackfeet Reservation sent to Quantico
- Man barricades self inside home to elude Butte Police
- Helena woman leads police on chase to escape alleged kidnapper
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Helena News Alerts
Get news alerts from ABC Fox Montana in Helena - delivered to your email every weekday.
Bozeman News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Butte News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.