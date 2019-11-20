GREAT FALLS—A vehicle fire was causing delays on the 10th Avenue South bridge Wednesday morning.
The Great Falls Fire Rescue posted at 7:45 am Wednesday morning saying a semi-trailer on fire on the Warden Bridge is creating traffic delays.
The semi was in the westbound lane of the 10th Avenue South bridge, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the injuries are currently unknown.
Great Falls Fire Rescue was asking that people avoid the area to let crews work safely.