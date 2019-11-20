GREAT FALLS—A vehicle fire is causing delays on the 10th Avenue South bridge.
The Great Falls Fire Rescue posted Wednesday morning saying a semi-trailer on fire on the Warden Bridge is creating traffic delays.
The semi is in the westbound lane of the 10th Avenue South bridge and firefighters are on scene.
According to Montana Department of Transportation's Travel Info the fire is out and crews are waiting for a tow truck to arrive.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is also reporting injuries in the incident.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the injuries are currently unknown.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking that people avoid the area to let crews work safely.