UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) - The incident is now closed and roads have reopened, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
GREAT FALLS - Part of 10th Avenue was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a semi losing around three-to-four bales of hay.
The hay bales fell on the road heading eastbound around 3:52 p.m. between 8th and 9th street, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Officers from the Great Falls Police Department were on the scene to regulate traffic as they coordinated with construction workers to safely remove the bales off the road using tractors.