A broken down semi is blocking southbound traffic on US-89 about 1/2 mile North of Neihart, according to MDT. Drivers should expect single lane traffic while the scene is being cleared.
// Breaking News //
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 3 TO 6 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&
Most Popular
Articles
- FBI investigating KKK threat on African-American veteran's car in Bozeman
- Montana parents urged to watch out for dangerous "Momo" challenge
- Butte man arrested for sexual abuse of minor
- Two dead, dog rescued in crash into Polson Murdoch's
- Human sex trafficking on the rise in Montana
- One man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a January 15th incident
- WATCH: Minnesota toddler OK after tumbling from moving vehicle
- Celebrity "Merman" coming to Sip 'n Dip in Great Falls to raise money for veterans
- Notorious P.I.G. opening second location near Brooks and Reserve in Missoula
- MHP seeking information on hit and run in Helena
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.