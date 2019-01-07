At 6:30 A.M, MDT released a statement that a semi spun out of control and is blocking the northbound lane 9 miles south of the JCT, MT-200 to S-279. MHP is responding. Expect delays and single lane traffic. No injuries have been reported at this time.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...PERIOD OF SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AROUND 50 MPH. * WHERE...MAINLY THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF CENTRAL MT AROUND KINGS HILL, AND THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
