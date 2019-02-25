UPDATE: Highway 89 is completely closed as crews continue to clean up from the semi vs. snowplow accident.
MDOT is asking that you avoid the area all together.
CASCADE COUNTY: Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a snow plow truck has rear ended a semi truck on US 89 near the turn off to Stockett.
Reports show the semi, which was hauling hay, has caught fire.
There is no word on if there are any injuries at this time.
Montana Highway Patrol, MDOT and several fire agencies are on scene.
Traffic is down to one lane in the area.
We'll continue to update you as we learn more.