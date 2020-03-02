GREAT FALLS - Addiction is a problem many people have to deal with daily and it comes in many different forms and one of the hardest things someone who is struggling can do is ask for help.
For those who do need somewhere to go to a local addiction, the treatment company has moved into a new location right in the heart of Great Falls.
It all started as a dream between two women who are now able to help even more people right here in the heart of downtown Great Falls.
When it comes to treating addiction there are many different routes a person can take to try and get help.
The owner of seeking recovery Joann Malone explained to us how the treatment is like an onion it has layers and what separates there approach from others is they go straight for the root and then peeling back the layers after.
This allows the person who is trying to recover a chance to become educated on the key area of addiction to the brain.
“They learn the neurobiology of the brain and it goes all the way through why do we crave why do we relapse what are our triggers?”
“When they learn about trauma, they learn about codependency, they learn about anger, they learn about all these things and when you get to understand this disease, I find you can manage it better,” said Joann Malone, Owner Seeking Recovery
Malone is a recovered addict herself and believes one of the biggest things she can bring to the table is a true understanding of what can work to help someone get on the road to recovery.
Seeking recovery new doors open today and if you would like more information on how to contact them you can find it here.