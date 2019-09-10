GREAT FALLS- The University of Providence is accepting applications for an accelerated nursing program starting in January of 2020 in Lewistown.
The program starts January 8, 2020 and lasts 12-months. It is for students who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field but want to become a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor in Nursing.
Applications are due September 15 and students must have 17 credits of specific pre-requisite courses and a baccalaureate degree. Applicants will be chosen on academic success and healthcare experience.
The first class of students to be accepted into the program at the beginning of 2019 is set to graduate in December.
According to the University of Providence’s press release, their nursing program is approved by the Montana Board of Nursing and nationally accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.