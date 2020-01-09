GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County Sheriff's’ Office is accepting applications for their second Citizen’s Academy coming up on March 12th and it will be an eight-week long program.
It will take place on Thursday nights from six to about nine pm and it is free, though there are only 35 spots available.
Anyone who wants to apply will have to submit a background check and you can not reapply if you participated in the first academy.
Sheriff Slaughter says he hopes these academies will serve as a bridge between the Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the community.
“It’s important to me for our citizens to see our deputies, our officers and our civilian staff as members of the community and get to know them as people and get to understand that we are not robots with badges and guns out there."
"We are people just like everybody else and to build that relationship I think that’s a key thing you have most effective law enforcement when you are apart of your community,” said Jesse Slaughter, Cascade County Sheriff.
The class will also feature one Saturday on the range and a full-service tour of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
You can sign up on the Cascade County Sheriff’s website, Facebook or pick up an application in person at the Sheriff’s Office here in Great Falls.