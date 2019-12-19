Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...EASTERN GLACIER, CASCADE, TOOLE, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE TREE DAMAGE AND ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&