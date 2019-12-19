GREAT FALLS- Another person is being charged in connection to the triple homicide and robbery that happened at a Great Falls casino Tuesday morning.
According to court documents, detectives from the Great Falls Police Department were executing a search warrant at an apartment in relation to the triple homicide when they spoke to Johnny Komeotis, who was in the apartment.
Court documents say officers told Komeotis he had to leave because they were going to search the apartment as soon as the warrant was signed by a judge.
Komeotis then became confrontational, court documents saying he yelled profanities at the officers, eventually stepping out of the apartment and walking about 15 feet away.
Komeotis then started recording the officers and the residence with his cell phone, officers told Komeotis they were going to take his phone as evidence because he was recording.
Komeotis yelled that they would not be taking the phone and broke it in half with his hands.
Court documents say officers when tried place Komeotis in custody for destroying evidence he resisted, pulling away from the officers and trying to use physical force to avoid being handcuffed.
Officers were eventually able to put Komeotis in handcuffs and put him in custody.
Johnny Komeotis has been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and resisting arrest.