Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL MONTANA TODAY... AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE AND ASSOCIATED COLD FRONT WILL BRING PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW ACROSS CENTRAL MONTANA LATE THIS MORNING, INTO THE AFTERNOON, AND POSSIBLY AGAIN THIS EVENING. SNOW MAY BE MODERATE AT TIMES, WITH VISIBILITY REDUCED TO NEAR 1 MILE. OVERALL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. THOSE TRAVELING SHOULD PREPARE FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SNOW COVERED ROADS AT TIMES.