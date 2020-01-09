GREAT FALLS- North 40 Outfitters has opened its second location in the Electric City Tuesday.
According to North 40 Outfitters, the new location measures in at 120,000 square feet and will allow for new products and an expansion of their current selection of products.
A release says new store in Great Falls will be more accessible to the agricultural community as well as offer a customer service center for buying online and picking up in-store.
A full-service fly shop as well as a full-service archery shop, with a 30-yard indoor archery range, will be in the new store’s sporting goods department.
According to their website, events are already planned for the new store, including hosting their first-ever Indoor Archery League starting January 13, 2020, through March 22, 2020.
For more information on events at Great Falls North 40 Outfitters, you can visit their website here.
Previously, North 40 Outfitters was known as Big R, the company rebranded in 2014 and now has locations in Great Falls, Havre, Coeur d’Alene, Ponderay, Lewistown, Colville, Mead, Moses Lake, Omak and Spokane.
North 40 Outfitters will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and open Sundays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
If you are planning on visiting the new North 40 Outfitters this week, make sure to bundle up because the National Weather Service is calling for winter to make a return over the next several days.