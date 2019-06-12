GREAT FALLS - Summer vacation is officially here for kids across the Electric City, and a seasonal program has come back for its third run in its mission to get children more active outdoors.
'Park pals' is a partnership between the Great Falls' Community Recreation Center and Get Fit Great Falls, where kids and their families can take part in activities at parks across the city.
There will be physical games and activities throughout with different themes each week, but those who are more into art and science can join in on craft projects outdoors. Get Fit Great Falls President Erin Merchant said the program seeks to encourage children to be more active outdoors.
"We wanted to create a program where parents would feel safe letting their kids go to everyday, but that would also encourage kids to step away from the screen,” said Merchant. “Not just play video games or watch TV all day, but [who] want to come outside and play in our parks.”
Activities will take place monday through friday at different times and parks throughout the day with help from AmeriCorps volunteers. You can find the schedule with the times and locations below:
- Lion’s Park: 10:30-11:30 am (free lunch follows)
- Gibson Park: 11:45am-12:30pm (free lunch follows)
- Carter Park: 12:45am-1:30pm (free lunch)
- Rhodes Park: 1:45-2:45pm (free lunch before)
- Memorial Park: 3-4pm
- Sunnyside Park: 4:15-5:15pm
Park pals will continue to run until early August. For more information, you can visit Get Fit Great Fall’s official website or call the Community Recreation Center at (406) 727-6099.