GREAT FALLS- On January 7, 2020, a Border Patrol Agent filed an application for a search warrant to require wireless providers to disclose records for officials to gain information on a human smuggling case.
The search warrant application says the warrant will require the wireless providers to provide information that will help agents gain evidence of who, what, when, where, why and how for the investigation.
The search warrant request comes after a cell phone was found on the ground in the area of a smuggling event in May 2019.
According to the application, the case started on August 23, 2018, when Mario Dominguez was stopped by the Texas Department of Public Safety on I-40. During the stop, officials found that Dominguez was transporting illegal aliens from Mexico.
In September of 2018, Dominguez was stopped by Montana Highway Patrol, the application saying it was believed that Dominguez was completing an illegal alien smuggling run.
On May 11, 2019, Dominguez was in Washington when he was contacted by Oroville Station Border Patrol Agents about one and a half miles south of the border.
According to the application, agents received photos of a group entering the U.S. about four and a half miles east of a port of entry.
When agents talked to Dominguez he claimed he was lost and on a road trip from New Mexico before he was released.
After Dominguez’s release, agents identified signs of three to six people near where the photograph was taken but documents say agents were unable to find the group.
When agents were searching the area, a cell phone was found on the ground, the application says the phone is believed to belong to Edgar Adriel Perez Beltran.
While Border Patrol agents were investigating the smuggling area, Canada’s Osooyos Federal and Serious Organised Crime officials encountered two drop off vehicles and drivers in Canada.
Court documents name one of the drivers as Edgar Perez-Beltran who admitted to dropping off the group to enter the U.S.
Perez-Beltran also identified two people as his co-conspirators: the second drop off driver, Eleazar Rodriguez-Fiero, and Mario Dominguez.
Messages were found on the phone talking about Dominguez and “Adriel” being detained. The messages also refer to the difficulty of crossing the border due to the number of Border Patrol vehicles on the road and the inability to move quickly because one of the smuggled persons has a bad leg and another has two children.
The search warrant application goes on to say that the agent who filed it learned that wireless phone providers often store voicemails, text and multimedia messages from their subscribers on computers.
This information from the cellular providers can provide crucial evidence for the investigation according to the application.